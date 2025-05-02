Vaxart, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 13, 2025

Vaxart will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 13, hosting a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Full Release





Conference call to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET







SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) today announced it will provide a business update and report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the market close on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The Vaxart senior management team will host a conference call on the same day, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.





The conference call can be accessed using the following information:





Webcast:



Click here







Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025 – 4:30 p.m. ET





Domestic: (877) 407-0832





International: (201) 689-8433





Conference ID: 13753354





Investors may submit written questions in advance of the conference call to



ir@vaxart.com



by May 12, 2025.





A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at



www.vaxart.com



following the conclusion of the event.







About Vaxart







Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.







Contact









Vaxart Media and Investor Relations:







Matt Steinberg





FINN Partners







IR@vaxart.com







(646) 871-8481













