Vaxart, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Business Update and Financial Results on March 20, 2025

Vaxart will announce its 2024 financial results and host a conference call on March 20, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Vaxart, Inc. announced that it will provide a business update and financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, after the market closes on March 20, 2025. A conference call with the senior management team will take place the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET, which can be accessed via a webcast or by phone. Investors have the opportunity to submit written questions prior to the call. Vaxart, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines that are convenient to store and administer, aiming to enhance vaccination for various diseases, including coronavirus, norovirus, influenza, and HPV. The company holds patents for its oral vaccination technology and is working on advancing its vaccine delivery platform.

Potential Positives

Vaxart is scheduled to provide a comprehensive business update and report on its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The company is engaging with investors by allowing them to submit questions in advance for the conference call, fostering open communication.

Vaxart is developing innovative oral vaccines that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration, which may enhance accessibility and distribution of vaccines.

With multiple vaccine development programs targeting significant health issues like coronavirus, norovirus, and HPV, Vaxart is positioned in a growing and important sector of biotechnology.

Potential Negatives

Conference call scheduled for a future date may indicate that the company has not made significant progress or breakthroughs that it can share at this time, potentially leading to investor concern.

The announcement focuses on a business update and financial results for the previous year, suggesting that there could be delays or setbacks in their ongoing developmental programs, which could impact investor confidence.

As a clinical-stage biotechnology company facing the challenges of vaccine development, the lack of current, groundbreaking updates in this press release may raise red flags about the company's future prospects.

FAQ

When will Vaxart announce its financial results for 2024?

Vaxart will announce its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024, on March 20, 2025.

What time is the Vaxart conference call?

The Vaxart conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on March 20, 2025.

How can investors access the Vaxart conference call?

Investors can access the conference call via a domestic line at (877) 407-0832 or international line at (201) 689-8433.

Where can I submit questions for the Vaxart conference call?

Investors can submit written questions in advance to ir@vaxart.com.

Will there be a replay of the Vaxart conference call?

A replay of the webcast will be available on Vaxart's website after the event concludes.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) today announced it will provide a business update and report financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024 after the market close on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The Vaxart senior management team will host a conference call on the same day, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.





Click here







Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025 – 4:30 p.m. ET





Domestic: (877) 407-0832





International: (201) 689-8433





Conference ID: 13751819





Investors may submit written questions in advance of the conference call to



ir@vaxart.com



A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at



www.vaxart.com



About Vaxart







Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.







Vaxart Media and Investor Relations:







Matt Steinberg





FINN Partners







IR@vaxart.com







(646) 871-8481



