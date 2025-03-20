VAXART Earnings Results: $VXRT Reports Quarterly Earnings

VAXART ($VXRT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, beating estimates of -$0.10 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $15,190,000, missing estimates of $21,182,003 by $-5,992,003.
VAXART Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of VAXART stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,092,929 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,385,728
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,061,250
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 978,449 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $647,831
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 945,568 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $802,787
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 847,631 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $719,638
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 501,623 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $332,124
- UBS GROUP AG added 495,475 shares (+155809.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $328,053
