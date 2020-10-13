US Markets
VXRT

Vaxart begins early-stage trial of oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published

Drug developer Vaxart Inc on Tuesday said it has given a dose of its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate to a participant in an early-stage study.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Drug developer Vaxart Inc VXRT.O on Tuesday said it has given a dose of its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate to a participant in an early-stage study.

The trial will evaluate two doses of the vaccine candidate, VXA-CoV2-1, in up to 48 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 54 years old.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VXRT

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular