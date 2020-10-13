Vaxart begins early-stage trial of oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Drug developer Vaxart Inc VXRT.O on Tuesday said it has given a dose of its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate to a participant in an early-stage study.

The trial will evaluate two doses of the vaccine candidate, VXA-CoV2-1, in up to 48 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 54 years old.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

