Vaxart Annual Meeting Adjourned to June 13, 2025; Proxy Advisory Firms Support Proposal No. 2

Vaxart's annual meeting adjourned to June 13, 2025, with proxy support for Proposal #2 from leading advisory firms.

Vaxart, Inc. has announced the adjournment of its 2025 annual meeting of stockholders to June 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time, for discussions regarding its reverse stock split proposal. The company encourages stockholders of record as of March 26, 2025, who have not yet voted to do so by June 12, 2025. Vaxart's CEO, Steven Lo, highlighted positive discussions with major shareholders that indicate growing support for Proposal No. 2, which is crucial for maintaining the company’s Nasdaq listing. Independent proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis also recommended approval of this proposal. The meeting will be held virtually and Vaxart reassures stockholders that previously submitted proxies will still be counted unless revoked. The company is positioned in the biotechnology sector, focusing on oral vaccines for various diseases.

Potential Positives

Leading independent proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis support Proposal #2, which adds credibility to Vaxart's efforts.

Engagement with larger stockholders has led to indications of their intention to vote in favor of the reverse stock split proposal, reflecting improved stakeholder relations.

The adjourned meeting allows additional time for stockholders to vote, potentially increasing voter turnout and support for the proposal.

Potential Negatives

The adjournment of the annual meeting suggests potential uncertainty or contention among stockholders regarding critical proposals, particularly the reverse stock split.

Vaxart's need to solicit additional votes from stockholders indicates a lack of strong initial support for Proposal No. 2, raising concerns about investor confidence.

The announcement's emphasis on the necessity of the reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq listing highlights potential financial instability of the company.

FAQ

What is the new date for Vaxart's adjourned annual meeting?

The adjourned annual meeting is scheduled for June 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

How can stockholders vote in the upcoming meeting?

Stockholders can vote by visiting the virtual meeting link provided and entering their control number.

What proposal do ISS and Glass Lewis support?

Both ISS and Glass Lewis recommend that stockholders support Proposal #2 in Vaxart’s proxy statement.

What is Vaxart's primary product focus?

Vaxart is developing oral vaccines, including those for coronavirus, norovirus, and influenza.

How can stockholders change their votes regarding Proposal #2?

Stockholders who voted against Proposal #2 can change their vote by following the instructions in the proxy materials.

$VXRT Insider Trading Activity

$VXRT insiders have traded $VXRT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VXRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN LO (President, Chief Exec Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $49,000

$VXRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $VXRT stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) (“Vaxart” or the “Company”) announced today that its 2025 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) has been adjourned to Friday, June 13, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time with respect to all proposals described in Vaxart’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 10, 2025 (the “Proxy Statement”).





“In recent days, we have engaged in constructive conversations with some of our larger stockholders to address their questions and concerns regarding the reverse stock split proposal,” said Steven Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Vaxart. “I am pleased to report that following these discussions, many have indicated their intention to vote in favor of Proposal No. 2. This shift underscores the increasing understanding of the necessity of this proposal to ensure our continued Nasdaq listing as we focus on our exciting upcoming milestones.”





The reconvened Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format, which can be accessed by visiting



http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VXRT2025



and entering the 16‐digit control number included in your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, on your proxy card or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials.





During the adjournment, Vaxart continues to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to all proposals set forth in the Proxy Statement.





Proxies previously submitted with respect to the Annual Meeting will be voted on all applicable proposals at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked in accordance with the procedures described in the Proxy Statement, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.





Both leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis, recommend that stockholders support Proposal No. 2. A message from Dr. Sean Tucker, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, and a fact sheet that addresses several misconceptions about the proposed reverse stock split can be found on Vaxart’s investor relations website at



investors.vaxart.com



.







Vaxart encourages all stockholders of record on March 26, 2025 who have not yet voted to do so by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 12, 2025. The Company also reminds those who have previously voted against Proposal No. 2 that they can change their vote in favor of the proposal.







If you have any questions or need assistance with voting, please contact Vaxart’s proxy solicitation firm:







Campaign Management, LLC









Toll-Free: 1-855-264-1527









Email:







info@campaign-mgmt.com











About Vaxart







Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.







Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections, concerning our business, operations, and financial performance and condition as well as the annual meeting of stockholders, our plans, objectives, and expectations for business operations, funding, and financial performance and condition. Any statements contained herein that are not of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and management’s beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. As a result, any or all of our forward-looking statements in this press release may turn out to be inaccurate. Factors that could materially affect our business operations and financial performance and condition include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described under “Item 1A - Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any risk factors disclosed in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. Unless required by law, we do not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise. You should, however, review the factors and risks we describe in the reports we will file from time to time with the SEC after the date of this press release.







Participants in the Solicitation







The Company and its directors, executive officers, and certain employees and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's stockholders in connection with the business to be conducted at the annual meeting of stockholders. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations, and interests of the Company's directors and executive officers in the definitive proxy statement filed in connection with the annual meeting of stockholders as well as the Company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), all of which may be obtained free of charge at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.







Contact









Vaxart Media and Investor Relations







Matt Steinberg





FINN Partners





IR@vaxart.com





(646) 871-8481





