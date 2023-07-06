Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data Of Its Bivalent Norovirus Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announced on Thursday positive topline data from its phase 2 clinical trial of oral pill bivalent norovirus vaccine candidate.

In the study, healthy adults were randomized to receive medium dose or high dose of the vaccine or placebo. Robust serum immune responses were seen across all doses at Day 29 relative to Day 1. Both doses showed a similar increase in serum antibody responses with no statistical difference between the medium and high dose arms, according to the company.

The bivalent norovirus vaccine candidate had a favorable safety profile, with no vaccine-related serious adverse events or dose limiting toxicity.

Final results from this study are expected in the second half of this year.

A phase II GI.1 norovirus challenge study is underway, with topline data expected in Q3, 2023.

Norovirus is the causative agent of acute viral gastroenteritis in all age groups in the U.S. There is no approved vaccine and, in the US, alone the annual disease burden is $10.6 billion.

As per the company, it causes 19 to 21 million cases of acute gastroenteritis, (AGE), infecting 15 percent of all children under 5 years and leads to 465,000 emergency department visits, 109,000 hospitalizations, and 900 deaths on average each year.

In pre-market activity, shares of Vaxart are trading at $0.75 up 3.26% or $0.02 on Nasdaq.

