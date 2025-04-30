BioTech
VXRT

Vaxart Advances Norovirus Vaccine Program With Completed Phase 1 Enrollment

April 30, 2025 — 12:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral vaccines, has completed enrollment in its Phase 1 trial evaluating a second-generation oral norovirus vaccine candidate.

The open-label, dose-ranging study is comparing second-generation vaccine constructs head-to-head with Vaxart's earlier versions. The trial will assess safety and immune responses based on parameters shown to correlate with protection in prior challenge studies.

Topline data is expected in mid-2025, marking a key milestone in the development of a needle-free, shelf-stable pill vaccine to address norovirus, a leading global cause of acute gastroenteritis.

An independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board or DSMB conducted a pre-planned review of interim safety data and recommended the study continue without modification, reinforcing the strong safety profile observed to date.

According to CEO Steven Lo, the second-generation constructs may offer greater potency than earlier versions, bringing the company closer to addressing an area of significant unmet need.

If the Phase 1 trial is successful and backed by a partnership or additional funding, Phase 2 trials could begin as early as the second half of 2025, followed by a potential Phase 3 study in 2026.

Vaxart's oral vaccine platform is designed to eliminate the need for needles, allow room-temperature storage, and support mass vaccination efforts without cold-chain logistics.

In addition to norovirus, the company is developing oral vaccines for coronavirus, influenza, HPV (therapeutic), and other indications.

Currently, VXRT is trading at $0.43 up by 3.49 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VXRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.