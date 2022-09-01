Vaxart: Phase II Study Of Wuhan S-only Oral Pill COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets Endpoints

(RTTNews) - Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) reported positive top-line data from the first part of a planned two-part phase II study of its Wuhan S-only oral pill COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VXA-CoV2-1.1-S. The company said the data showed that the trial met its primary safety and secondary immunogenicity endpoints. In the trial, the VXA-CoV2-1.1-S vaccine construct was safe and well-tolerated.

"The results clearly indicate that the S-only construct improved antibody responses compared with the data we previously generated for the S+N construct, and also boosted immune responses in subjects who previously received an mRNA vaccine," said Sean Tucker, Vaxart's Founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

Vaxart is evaluating new Omicron-based constructs as Omicron-only monovalent vaccine candidates and as bivalent candidates in combination with the company's Wuhan constructs.

The company expects to move forward with the best possible vaccine constructs for its planned COVID-19 Omicron challenge in the second half of 2023 with hVIVO, and larger trials in the U.S. and internationally.

