Vaxart: OWS To Test Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate In Non-Human Primates

(RTTNews) - Vaxart, Inc. said its oral COVID-19 vaccine has been selected to participate in a non-human primate challenge study, organized and funded by the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed. The study is designed to demonstrate the efficacy of the oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Andrei Floroiu, Chief Executive Officer of Vaxart Inc., said: "Our vaccine is a room temperature-stable tablet, an enormous logistical advantage in large vaccination campaigns."

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing oral tablet vaccines designed to generate mucosal and systemic immune responses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.