Vawter Financial Buys $10 Million of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

On Feb. 2, 2026, Vawter Financial, Ltd. disclosed a purchase of 190,959 shares of the JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSE:JBND), with an estimated transaction value of $10.36 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Feb. 2, 2026, SEC filing, Vawter Financial, Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 190,959 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $10.36 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $10.31 million, reflecting both new purchases and price changes in the underlying ETF.

What else to know

Vawter Financial, Ltd. increased its JBND stake to 7.4% of reportable AUM after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:JBND: $17.6 million (7.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VBK: $16.0 million (6.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:BNDX: $12.9 million (5.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT:BSV: $12.7 million (5.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VB: $12.5 million (5.3% of AUM)

As of Jan. 30, 2026, JBND shares were priced at $54.12, down 2.94% from the 52-week high.

One-year total return: 7.3%; underperformed the S&P 500 by 8.5 percentage points over the period.

JBND’s trailing 12-month dividend yield was 4.41% as of Feb. 2, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Price (as of market close 2/1/26) $53.93 Dividend Yield (TTM) 4.41% 1-Year Total Return 6.96%

ETF snapshot

The investment strategy seeks to outperform the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index over a three- to five-year cycle through active management of a diversified bond portfolio.

Portfolio allocates at least 80% of assets to bonds, consistent with its non-fundamental policy under normal circumstances.

Structured as an actively managed ETF.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an actively managed fixed-income fund. The ETF aims to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns above its benchmark by leveraging J.P. Morgan’s investment team’s expertise and a flexible bond-selection approach. Its strategy and scale position it as a competitive choice for investors seeking diversified exposure to the U.S. bond market with an attractive yield profile.

What this transaction means for investors

Vawter Financial manages an extensive portfolio of 118 positions, as disclosed in its latest 13F filing. It added to all five of its top holdings in the fourth quarter. In addition to JBND, it also added to stakes in the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard International Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, and the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF.

Buying more of these funds shows a broad appetite for near-term income stability, complemented by greater upside potential from small-cap stocks. Interest rates have been steadily coming down over the past year, so buying more bond funds can help lock in higher yields.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has only been around since 2023, so it doesn’t have a long track record. Still, the fund has delivered solid returns (about 8.3% annualized since its October 2023 inception) to date, outperforming its benchmark by over one percentage point. This shows its ability to deliver value to shareholders, which could appeal to investors seeking a quality bond fund in 2026.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

