VAW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $185.17, changing hands as high as $187.00 per share. Vanguard Materials shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VAW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VAW's low point in its 52 week range is $165.72 per share, with $201.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $185.97.

