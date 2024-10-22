Vault Minerals Updates Corporate Governance for 2024

Red 5 Limited (AU:VAU) has released an update.

Vault Minerals Limited has released its updated corporate governance statement as of June 30, 2024, which is accessible on their website. The statement outlines the company’s adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles, detailing roles and responsibilities within its board and management. This move highlights Vault Minerals’ commitment to transparency and accountability, essential traits for investors in today’s financial markets.

