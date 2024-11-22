Vault Minerals Updates Constitution After Shareholder Approval

Red 5 Limited (AU:VAU) has released an update.
Vault Minerals Limited has successfully adopted a new company constitution following shareholder approval at their latest Annual General Meeting. This move marks an important step in the company’s ongoing development, aligning with regulatory requirements and potentially influencing its future governance structure.
