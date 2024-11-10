Vault Minerals Reaffirms Gold Resource Data Integrity

Red 5 Limited (AU:VAU) has released an update.

Vault Minerals has reaffirmed its commitment to gold exploration and mining, maintaining that their Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources data remain current and accurate. The company assures investors that no new developments have altered the fundamentals of their previously reported estimates. This announcement underscores Vault Minerals’ focus on reliability and transparency in its mineral exploration endeavors.

