Vault Minerals Limited Sets Date for Annual Meeting

Vault Minerals Limited has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 22, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s financial statements and consider key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election of David Quinlivan as a Director. The meeting will be held in Perth, Western Australia, offering an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s leadership and future plans.

