Vault Minerals Gains Shareholder Support for Key Resolutions

Vault Minerals Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the election and re-election of board members and the adoption of a new Employee Incentive Plan. These strategic moves are likely to impact the company’s future direction and investor interest.

