Vault Minerals Gains Shareholder Support for Key Resolutions

Red 5 Limited (AU:VAU) has released an update.
Vault Minerals Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the election and re-election of board members and the adoption of a new Employee Incentive Plan. These strategic moves are likely to impact the company’s future direction and investor interest.
