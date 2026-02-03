Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU) Price Target Increased by 16.29% to 6.96

The average one-year price target for Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU) has been revised to $6.96 / share. This is an increase of 16.29% from the prior estimate of $5.98 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.79 to a high of $9.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.69% from the latest reported closing price of $5.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vault Minerals. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 17.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAU is 0.23%, an increase of 13.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.70% to 880,018K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 207,421K shares representing 19.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 244,217K shares , representing a decrease of 17.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAU by 18.97% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 166,030K shares representing 15.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 207,582K shares , representing a decrease of 25.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAU by 22.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 95,532K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,727K shares , representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAU by 17.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 59,824K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,660K shares , representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAU by 5.27% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 51,334K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,934K shares , representing a decrease of 22.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAU by 34.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.