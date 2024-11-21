News & Insights

Vault Minerals Affirms Stability of Ore Reserves

November 21, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Red 5 Limited (AU:VAU) has released an update.

Vault Minerals has released its latest investor presentation, highlighting the stability of its ore reserves and mineral resources. The company assures investors that no new data materially affects its previously announced estimates. This stability is crucial for potential investors interested in the gold exploration and mining sector.

