Vattenfall's wind head Groebler to join Salzgitter as CEO

OSLO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The head of Vattenfall's VATN.UL wind division, Gunnar Groebler, will leave the company in 2021 to become chief executive of German steelmaker Salzgitter AG, the Swedish utility said.

"I'm looking back to a great journey, developing the Vattenfall wind and solar business to one of the leaders in this industry and strongly underlining Vattenfall's leading role in the energy transition," the statement cited Groebler, a German native.

He has been with Vattenfall since 1999 and will remain in his current role until May 2021 at the latest to allow for a smooth handover, the company said.

Vattenfall operates 2.1 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity and plans to build a further 6.4 GW, including the 1.5 GW Dutch Hollandse Kust South wind farm which will be built by 2023 without subsidies.

