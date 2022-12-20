Vattenfall wins tender to build Finland's first large wind farm at sea

COPENHAGEN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's Vattenfall on Tuesday said it had entered a joint venture with Finland's state-owned land administrator Metsahallitus to build the country's first large offshore wind farm.

The project, estimated to cost between 2 billion and 3 billion euros ($2.1 billion-$3.2 billion), will have a capacity of 1.3 gigawatts (GW) which is equivalent to more than 250,0000 electricity heated houses in Finland, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9416 euros)

