Vattenfall wins tender to build Finland's first large wind farm at sea

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

December 20, 2022 — 03:14 am EST

Written by Stine Jacobsen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's Vattenfall on Tuesday said it had entered a joint venture with Finland's state-owned land administrator Metsahallitus to build the country's first large offshore wind farm.

The project, estimated to cost between 2 billion and 3 billion euros ($2.1 billion-$3.2 billion), will have a capacity of 1.3 gigawatts (GW) which is equivalent to more than 250,0000 electricity heated houses in Finland, it said in a statement.

