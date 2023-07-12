Vattenfall to produce electricity on two offshore wind farms in Denmark

COPENHAGEN, July 12 (Reuters) - The Danish energy agency has granted Swedish utility Vattenfall a license to produce electricity on two offshore wind farms on the West coast of Denmark, the agency said on Wednesday.

The production from the two wind farms corresponds to the annual consumption of 375,000 households, the agency added in a statement.

