News & Insights

Vattenfall to produce electricity on two offshore wind farms in Denmark

Credit: REUTERS/Nikolaj Skydsgaard

July 12, 2023 — 03:32 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, July 12 (Reuters) - The Danish energy agency has granted Swedish utility Vattenfall a license to produce electricity on two offshore wind farms on the West coast of Denmark, the agency said on Wednesday.

The production from the two wind farms corresponds to the annual consumption of 375,000 households, the agency added in a statement.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Essi Lehto)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.