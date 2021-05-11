Vattenfall to explore sale of Magnum gas plant in the Netherlands

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall VATN.UL said on Tuesday it would explore the possible sale of its Magnum gas-fired power plant in the Netherlands as it focuses on decarbonising heat supply to its customers.

Vattenfall has said it wants to phase out the use of fossil fuels in its power generation.

The 1.4-gigawatt Magnum gas plant is located in Groningen in the Netherlands and is expected to run for another 20 years. A feasibility study for running the plant on hydrogen has been completed.

"At the heart of our heat operations is the district heating business where we are focusing on decarbonising the heat supply to our customers. That is why we are now investigating whether a buyer can be found for our well-running plant," said Alexander van Ofwegen, head of Vattenfall’s Dutch heat operations said.

Proceeds from a potential sale could be used for renewable energy investments such as offshore wind, the company added.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by Bernadette Baum)

