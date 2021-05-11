Vattenfall looking at sale of Magnum power plant in Netherlands

Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall said on Tuesday it was looking at a sale of its Magnum power plant in the Netherlands as it focuses on its district heating business.

The company said the proceeds of the sale could be used for investments in renewable energy production, such as offshore wind.

