Vattenfall halts project, warns UK offshore wind targets in doubt

Credit: REUTERS/MICHELE TANTUSSI

July 20, 2023 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by Susanna Twidale for Reuters ->

By Susanna Twidale

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall VATN.UL said on Thursday it would stop development of its British Norfolk Boreas offshore wind project due to rising costs, and warned that Britain could struggle to meet its wind targets without improved incentives.

The 1.4 gigawatt (GW) project, which was scheduled to begin producing electricity in the late 2020s, was part of Britain's plans to grow its offshore wind capacity to 50 GW by 2030 from around 14 GW now, to help meet its climate targets and boost energy security.

The project won a contract-for-difference (CfD) in a British auction last year, guaranteeing a minimum price of 37.35 pounds per megawatt hour (MWh) in 2012 prices for the electricity produced, which equates to around 45 pounds/MWh today.

Helene Bistrom, Vattenfall's wind business head, said the incentives offered no longer reflected the current market conditions.

Vattenfall also said it would examine the best way forward for the entire Norfolk zone which also includes the Vanguard East and West projects.

Combined, the three projects were expected to produce some 4.2 GW of electricity.

Borg said she hoped the other projects might be able to go forward if improved CfDs became available, but warned Britain currently does not have the investment environment needed to meet its offshore wind targets.

Britain's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 10.2438 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Emma Rumney)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

