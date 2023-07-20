Vattenfall halts British offshore wind farm on rising costs

By Susanna Twidale

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall VATN.UL is stopping development of the 1.4 gigawatt (GW) Norfolk Boreas wind project off the coast of Britain due to rising costs, it said in an earnings statement on Thursday.

The project, which was scheduled to begin producing electricity in the late 2020s was part of Britain's plans to grow its offshore wind capacity to 50 GW by 2030 from around 14 GW now, to help meet its climate targets and boost energy security.

The project won a contract-for-difference (CfD) in a British auction last year, guaranteeing a minimum price of 37.35 pounds per megawatt hour (MWh) in 2012 prices for the electricity produced, which equates to around 45 pounds/MWh today.

Vattenfall also said it would examine the best way forward for the entire Norfolk zone which also includes the Vanguard East and West projects.

Combined, the three projects were expected to produce some 4.2 GW of electricity.

