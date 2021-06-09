Vattenfall extends Swedish Ringhals 3 reactor outage by 2 months

OSLO, June 9 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall VATN.UL, which operates the 1.1 gigawatt Ringhals 3 nuclear reactor in southern Sweden, has extended maintenance at the unit by nearly two months due to issues with a fuel element, it said on Wednesday.

Vattenfall now expects to restart the reactor on Aug. 27 instead of July 4, as previously scheduled, a market message showed.

The utility stopped the unit on May 24 for annual maintenance.

A fuel element had disconnected from its lifting device last week, and although in a safe position in the reactor pool, needed repositioning, a Vattenfall spokesperson told Reuters.

"Our new time plan is based on time to build the required lifting device, to handle the situation with the fuel element, and complete the remaining work that is set on pause," the spokesperson said.

Ringhals 3 is located in the Swedish price zone SE3 near the city of Gothenburg.

The extended outage would likely impact wholesale power prices, as it might trigger expensive imports from surrounding areas, where prices are higher, Refinitiv power analyst Mulugeta Hadis Amare said.

However, forward prices in the Nordic power market, dominated by hydropower, were lower on Wednesday due to wetter weather forecasts, the analyst added.

The July contract ENOAFBLMN1 was trading down 1.33 euros at 40.35 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0820 GMT.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

