Vattenfall buys stake in wind project off Sweden's west coast from Zephyr

Swedish utility Vattenfall said on Monday it had agreed to buy an 85% stake in two early-stage offshore wind projects off Sweden's west coast from Norwegian wind farm developer Zephyr.

State-owned Vattenfall said in a statement it expected the projects to have a combined production capacity of 2.8 gigawatt (GW) and to generate 10.5 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity annually once fully developed.

It did not provide a purchase price for the stake nor a timeline for the project's construction.

