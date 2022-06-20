Vattenfall buys stake in wind project off Sweden's west coast from Zephyr

STOCKHOLM, June 20 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall said on Monday it had agreed to buy an 85% stake in two early-stage offshore wind projects off Sweden's west coast from Norwegian wind farm developer Zephyr.

State-owned Vattenfall said in a statement it expected the projects to have a combined production capacity of 2.8 gigawatt (GW) and to generate 10.5 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity annually once fully developed.

It did not provide a purchase price for the stake nor a timeline for the project's construction.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

