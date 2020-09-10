Vattenfall appoints Anna Borg as new CEO

OSLO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall VATN.UL appointed its current chief financial officer, Anna Borg, as its new chief executive, it said on Thursday.

"Anna Borg has a broad and deep experience that makes her very well suited to be CEO at Vattenfall," said Vattenfall's Chairman of the Board, Lars G. Nordstroem.

Borg has been Vattenfall CFO since 2017. Between 2015 and 2017, she was a senior executive at Swedish payments firm Klarna. Prior to that, she was at Vattenfall between 1999 and 2015 in various roles.

Borg will be Vattenfall's first ever female CEO.

The recruitment process for a new CFO would start immediately, with Borg to continue in her current role until Nov. 1, Vattenfall said.

(Reporting by Nora Kamprath Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.