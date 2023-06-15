News & Insights

World Markets

Vatican releases first pictures of pope since surgery

Credit: REUTERS/VATICAN MEDIA

June 15, 2023 — 06:02 am EDT

Written by Federica Urso for Reuters ->

ROME, June 15 (Reuters) - The Vatican on Thursday released the first pictures of Pope Francis after his abdominal surgery, indicating that the pontiff was continuing his recovery ahead of an expected discharge in the coming days.

The pictures showed Francis in a wheelchair, visiting the cancer ward for children at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, which is next to the room where he has been convalescing for more than a week.

The pope, who at the age of 86 underwent a three-hour operation to repair an abdominal hernia on June 7 at the Gemelli, is expected to be discharged in the next few days, the Vatican had said on Wednesday.

His engagements have been cancelled until June 18.

The pope traditionally takes all of July off, with the Sunday blessings being his only public appearance, so he will have the entire month to rest before he is due to make a trip to Portugal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6 for World Youth Day and to visit the Shrine of Fatima.

He also is still scheduled to visit Mongolia from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Alvise Armellini and Angus MacSwan)

((federica.urso@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.