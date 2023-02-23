World Markets

Vatican establishes diplomatic ties with Oman, widening outreach to Islam

Credit: REUTERS/VATICAN MEDIA

February 23, 2023 — 12:40 pm EST

Written by Philip Pullella for Reuters ->

VATICAN CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Vatican and Oman established diplomatic ties on Thursday, marking a further widening of the Holy See's official relations with the Arab Muslim World.

In a joint statement, both sides said they wanted to promote mutual understanding and cooperation and that ambassadors would be named.

The Vatican, a sovereign city-state surrounded by Rome, now has diplomatic relations with every country on the Arabian Peninsula except Saudi Arabia.

Oman, a Sultanate, is predominately Muslim, like the other countries on the peninsula. Oman has only four Catholic parishes and 12 priests, the Vatican said in a separate statement.

The Vatican hopes that with the upgrading of relations, the Church could continue to contribute to the social wellbeing of the country, the statement added.

Pope Francis visited Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates in 2019 and Bahrain last year.

In both places, he attended inter-religious meetings to promote dialogue among faiths.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Richard Chang)

((philip.pullella@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.