VAT Group (SWX:VACN) Price Target Increased by 13.09% to 467.70

The average one-year price target for VAT Group (SWX:VACN) has been revised to CHF 467,70 / share. This is an increase of 13.09% from the prior estimate of CHF 413,58 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 284,82 to a high of CHF 598,50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.05% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 497,80 / share.

VAT Group Maintains 1.25% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.25%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAT Group. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 18.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VACN is 0.17%, an increase of 3.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.97% to 2,474K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 391K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 7.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 243K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 6.42% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 231K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares , representing a decrease of 32.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 22.68% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 177K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 6.47% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 114K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing a decrease of 18.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 12.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.