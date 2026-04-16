VAT Group Q1 Sales Down 20%; Reiterates 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - VAT Group AG (19V.F, VACN.SW) reported first quarter sales of 221 million Swiss francs, down 20% year on year, or down 9% on a constant currency basis. Order intake was 356 million francs, up 47% year on year, or was up 67% on a constant currency basis.

VAT confirmed the positive outlook provided at the full-year announcement in early March. VAT expects full-year 2026 orders, sales, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, net income, and free cash flow to be higher than in 2025. For the second quarter, VAT expects sales of 265 - 295 million francs.

Shares of VAT are trading at 566.40 francs, up 2.6%.

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