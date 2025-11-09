VAT Group AG - Depositary Receipt (VACNY) Price Target Increased by 16.79% to 79.74

The average one-year price target for VAT Group AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:VACNY) has been revised to $79.74 / share. This is an increase of 16.79% from the prior estimate of $68.28 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$16.14 to a high of $202.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.22% from the latest reported closing price of $55.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAT Group AG - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VACNY is 0.02%, an increase of 1.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 42K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 33K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 11.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACNY by 8.21% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VACNY by 15.48% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 30.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VACNY by 36.50% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 96.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACNY by 2,436.46% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VACNY by 85.59% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.