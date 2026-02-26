VAT Group AG - Depositary Receipt (VACNY) Price Target Decreased by 77.73% to 2.99

The average one-year price target for VAT Group AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:VACNY) has been revised to $2.99 / share. This is a decrease of 77.73% from the prior estimate of $13.41 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$244.35 to a high of $163.81 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 94.60% from the latest reported closing price of $55.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAT Group AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VACNY is 0.00%, an increase of 92.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 73.69% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 17.78%.

GAMMA Investing holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACNY by 21.36% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VACNY by 82.18% over the last quarter.

