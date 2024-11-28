Vastned Belgium Announces Strategic Internal Merger

Vastned Belgium SA (DE:IJX) has released an update.

Vastned Belgium has announced plans for an internal merger as part of its strategy to streamline operations. The merger involves consolidating entities within the Vastned Group to simplify its legal structure and reduce costs. This move aligns with the company’s focus on enhancing efficiency in its real estate investments across major Belgian cities.

