Vasta Platform (VSTA) Price Target Increased by 23.98% to 4.13

The average one-year price target for Vasta Platform (NasdaqGS:VSTA) has been revised to $4.13 / share. This is an increase of 23.98% from the prior estimate of $3.33 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.83 to a high of $6.72 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.05% from the latest reported closing price of $4.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vasta Platform. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSTA is 0.00%, an increase of 5.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.65% to 1,455K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,379K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares , representing an increase of 15.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSTA by 0.69% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 37K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 42.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSTA by 43.71% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 17K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 9K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

