Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) investors are sitting on a loss of 72% if they invested a year ago

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last month. But that is meagre solace when you consider how the price has plummeted over the last year. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 72% in that time. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. The bigger issue is whether the company can sustain the momentum in the long term.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Vasta Platform made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In just one year Vasta Platform saw its revenue fall by 12%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 72%. That's a stern reminder that profitless companies need to grow the top line, at the very least. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:VSTA Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2022

If you are thinking of buying or selling Vasta Platform stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 15% in the last year, Vasta Platform shareholders might be miffed that they lost 72%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 5.3%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Vasta Platform better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Vasta Platform you should be aware of.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.