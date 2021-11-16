Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Vasta Platform Limited's (NASDAQ:VSTA) future prospects. Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a R$46m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of R$116m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Vasta Platform's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 6 of the American Consumer Services analysts is that Vasta Platform is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of R$91m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 110% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGS:VSTA Earnings Per Share Growth November 16th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Vasta Platform's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 17% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Vasta Platform to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Vasta Platform's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important aspects you should look at:

