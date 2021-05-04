World Markets

VAST triples valuation to $3.7 bln after Tiger Global-led investment

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Software storage company VAST Data said on Tuesday it had tripled its valuation in a year to $3.7 billion after raising $83 million in a funding round led by investment giant Tiger Global Management.

May 4 (Reuters) - Software storage company VAST Data said on Tuesday it had tripled its valuation in a year to $3.7 billion after raising $83 million in a funding round led by investment giant Tiger Global Management.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular