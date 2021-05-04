VAST triples valuation to $3.7 bln after Tiger Global-led investment

May 4 (Reuters) - Software storage company VAST Data said on Tuesday it had tripled its valuation in a year to $3.7 billion after raising $83 million in a funding round led by investment giant Tiger Global Management.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.