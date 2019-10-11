Vast Resources to sign diamonds JV deal in Zimbabwe -minister

HARARE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - London-listed Vast Resources VAST.L will next week sign an agreement with Zimbabwe's state diamond mining firm to mine diamonds in the east of the country, the mines minister said on Friday.

Winston Chitando said Vast had formed a company with the community in the eastern Chiadzwa diamond fields.

That company would sign a joint venture mining agreement with Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company which holds the mining rights, he said.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Jason Neely)

