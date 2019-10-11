World Markets

Vast Resources to sign diamonds JV deal in Zimbabwe -minister

Contributor
MacDonald Dzirutwe Reuters
Published

London-listed Vast Resources will next week sign an agreement with Zimbabwe's state diamond mining firm to mine diamonds in the east of the country, the mines minister said on Friday.

HARARE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - London-listed Vast Resources VAST.L will next week sign an agreement with Zimbabwe's state diamond mining firm to mine diamonds in the east of the country, the mines minister said on Friday.

Winston Chitando said Vast had formed a company with the community in the eastern Chiadzwa diamond fields.

That company would sign a joint venture mining agreement with Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company which holds the mining rights, he said.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Jason Neely)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular