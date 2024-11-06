News & Insights

Vast Renewables Shifts CTO to Advisory Role

November 06, 2024 — 05:56 pm EST

Vast Renewables (VSTE) has released an update.

Kurt Drewes, former Chief Technology Officer of Vast Renewables, has transitioned to a senior technical advisory role within the company. This change, effective November 1, 2024, is not due to any disagreements but rather a strategic shift, with Drewes receiving a quarterly retainer and additional fees for his services.

