Vast Renewables Shifts CTO to Advisory Role

Vast Renewables (VSTE) has released an update.

Kurt Drewes, former Chief Technology Officer of Vast Renewables, has transitioned to a senior technical advisory role within the company. This change, effective November 1, 2024, is not due to any disagreements but rather a strategic shift, with Drewes receiving a quarterly retainer and additional fees for his services.

