Vast Renewables Schedules Virtual Annual Meeting

November 08, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Vast Renewables (VSTE) has released an update.

Vast Renewables Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, set to be held virtually on November 27, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to participate online and submit their votes ahead of the meeting. The company aims to facilitate seamless shareholder engagement via a detailed virtual meeting guide available on their website.

