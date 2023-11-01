Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Price Target Increased by 160.00% to 13.26

The average one-year price target for Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) has been revised to 13.26 / share. This is an increase of 160.00% from the prior estimate of 5.10 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8,400.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vascular Biogenics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VBLT is 0.00%, a decrease of 86.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 39.99% to 784K shares. The put/call ratio of VBLT is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Group One Trading holds 127K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing a decrease of 33.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBLT by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 80K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 53.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VBLT by 115.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 40K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 40K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Catalyst Financial Partners holds 39K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Vascular Biogenics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for areas of unmet need in cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. VBL has developed three platform technologies: a gene-therapy based technology for targeting newly formed blood vessels with focus on cancer, an antibody-based technology targeting MOSPD2 for anti-inflammatory and immuno-oncology applications, and the Lecinoxoids, a family of small-molecules for immune-related indications. VBL's lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is an investigational, first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. VB-111 is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored Phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.