Varta postpones earnings publication due to cyberattack

March 15 (Reuters) - Varta VAR1.DE had to postpone its annual financial results publication and the annual shareholder meeting due to a cyberattack last month that halted its operations, the German battery maker said on Friday.

The company still does not have full access to the financial information required for the report after the incident, it added.

"There are still significant impairments that make it considerably more difficult for the auditors to finalize the financial reports and complete their audit," Varta said in a statement.

Its shares fell as much as 7% right after the announcement at 08:34 GMT.

The firm said it would only be able to announce a new publication date after April 30. Initially, it planned to release its annual results on March 28.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, editing by Linda Pasquini)

