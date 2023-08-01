Varta (FWB:VAR1) Price Target Decreased by 7.89% to 18.93

The average one-year price target for Varta (FWB:VAR1) has been revised to 18.93 / share. This is an decrease of 7.89% from the prior estimate of 20.55 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.94% from the latest reported closing price of 20.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varta. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAR1 is 0.06%, a decrease of 18.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.83% to 1,142K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 187K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAR1 by 15.53% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 108K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAR1 by 9.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 105K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAR1 by 5.32% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 101K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 80K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAR1 by 14.46% over the last quarter.

