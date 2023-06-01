Varta (FWB:VAR1) Price Target Decreased by 15.87% to 20.55

The average one-year price target for Varta (FWB:VAR1) has been revised to 20.55 / share. This is an decrease of 15.87% from the prior estimate of 24.43 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.05% from the latest reported closing price of 14.68 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varta. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 11.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAR1 is 0.08%, an increase of 12.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.96% to 1,406K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 323K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAR1 by 63.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 189K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 108K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAR1 by 9.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 105K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAR1 by 5.32% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 101K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.