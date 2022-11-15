Varta: no dividends planned for current business year

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Varta VAR1.DE said on Tuesday it plans no dividends for the current business year as top executives announced immediate measures aimed at saving 40 million euros in 2023 and plans to put 500 of the German battery maker's around 700 staff at its Noerdlingen site on short-time work.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.