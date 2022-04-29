Varroc Engineering to sell Europe, Americas 4-wheeler lighting business for $631 mln

BENGALURU, April 29 (Reuters) - Indian auto component maker Varroc Engineering Ltd VARE.NS said on Friday it will divest its four-wheeler lighting business in the Americas and Europe to France's Compagnie Plastic Omnium PLOF.PA for 600 million euros ($630.96 million).

