Varroc Engineering to sell Europe, Americas 4-wheeler lighting business for $631 mln

BENGALURU, April 29 (Reuters) - Indian auto component maker Varroc Engineering Ltd VARE.NS said on Friday it will divest its four-wheeler lighting business in the Americas and Europe to France's Compagnie Plastic Omnium PLOF.PA for 600 million euros ($630.96 million).

($1 = 0.9509 euros)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

