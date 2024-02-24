Varroc Engineering (NSEI:VARROC) Price Target Increased by 13.50% to 518.67

The average one-year price target for Varroc Engineering (NSEI:VARROC) has been revised to 518.67 / share. This is an increase of 13.50% from the prior estimate of 456.96 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 404.00 to a high of 735.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.54% from the latest reported closing price of 510.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varroc Engineering. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VARROC is 0.07%, an increase of 9.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 688K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 161K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 108K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VARROC by 64.72% over the last quarter.

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 66K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 17.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VARROC by 25.39% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 65K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing a decrease of 53.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VARROC by 2.80% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

