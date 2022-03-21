Varonis (VRNS) Stock Jumps 6.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Varonis Systems VRNS shares ended the last trading session 6.7% higher at $44. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Varonis’ stock appreciated on continued optimism surrounding the demand for its products and solutions. The company is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers.

This data-management software company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -25%. Revenues are expected to be $96 million, up 28.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Varonis, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VRNS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Varonis belongs to the Zacks Security industry. Another stock from the same industry, Fortinet FTNT, closed the last trading session 5.4% higher at $319.97. Over the past month, FTNT has returned -2.3%.

Fortinet's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.79. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -2.5%. Fortinet currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

